German police arrest man who bragged of child murder online

DORTMUND, Germany: German police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of stabbing a nine-year-old boy to death and bragging about the murder in an online video. Marcel Hesse was arrested after he went into a restaurant in the northern town of Herne and shouted: “Call the police, I’m wanted,” Bild newspaper reported. Authorities had been hunting for Hesse for several days after they were alerted by people who had viewed the clip on the “darknet,” a hidden online arena notoriously used by criminals to trade weapons, drugs and child pornography. A team of police discovered the child’s corpse on Monday when they searched the cellar of the suspect, who has been described as an unemployed and socially withdrawn man not previously known to authorities. The child had been Hesse’s neighbor and investigators Monday said they could not rule out that he had also killed a woman.

AFP