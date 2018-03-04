Monday, March 5, 2018
    Germany braces for crucial vote outcome on Merkel’s next govt

    BERLIN: Germany’s second biggest party will announce Sunday the result of their members’ high-stakes vote on whether to join Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition, a decision that will determine her future after five months of political stalemate. The leadership of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) hammered out a hard-fought deal with Merkel’s conservative bloc in February. But with the SPD bitterly divided internally over its way forward following abysmal election results in September, it had also promised its more than 460,000 card holders the final say on the accord.

