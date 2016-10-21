Germany climbs, Belgium slips in rankings

PARIS: Germany have moved up to second behind Argentina as Belgium dropped out of the top three in the latest FIFA world rankings released Thursday (Friday in Manila).

A pair of 2018 World Cup qualifier wins against Czech Republic and Northern Ireland lifted world champions Germany up one spot, with Brazil also up one to third.

Former world number one side Belgium are on the drift, down two to fourth and out of the first three for the first time since March 2015.

Spain, who beat Belgium in a friendly last month, are back in the top 10 while Euro 2016 sensations Wales slid one place to 11th.