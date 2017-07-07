Germany eyes building aviation hub in Clark

Germany is interested in building an aviation center in Clark, Pampanga to strengthen economic ties with the Philippines, Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said on Thursday.

Tugade said the Germans told him that “We will put an aviation center in Clark,” during a meeting with the German Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI).

“They just decided on that because they saw the facility,” Tugade told reporters.

The Philippines and Germany are still in talks over the aviation center, he said.

Earlier, the German state secretary on transport said that Germany wants to build on its aviation ties with the Philippines and at the same time promote economic ties.

The German airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG said that it was eyeing to have direct flights to the Philippines as “it is a very interesting market.”

Tugade noted that to help decongest Metro Manila, private companies and government offices must and transfer to a more viable location such as Clark in Pampanga.

“You cannot completely address transpo and traffic by just infrastructure. There’s got to be enforcement, education and migration to a certain extent,” he said.

“The DoTr has to set the pace, a pioneering pace, to transfer,” Tugade said, noting that his office is scheduled to transfer to Clark in the last week of July.

Marawi situation

Tugade assured the public that the peace and order situation in Marawi will not affect the infrastructure development projects in the Philippines. “The effect is, if there will be any, very minimal,” he said.

The Philippines is plans to spend around P9 trillion on infrastructure projects in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao during President Rodrigo Duterte’s term.

“Situations happening in an island cannot spill over easily to other islands,” Tugade added.