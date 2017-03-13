Germany hunts possible contacts of mall attack plotter

BERLIN: German police were searching Sunday for possible contacts of an IS fighter believed to be behind a terror plot against a major shopping mall. Authorities had ordered the Limbecker Platz mall in the central city of Essen shut on Saturday over “concrete information regarding a possible attack.” One man was later released, while the second was still being questioned, police said, adding that authorities were looking into “objects that were found in his possession.” Germany’s domestic intelligence service had tipped police off about the threat, interior minister Thomas de Maiziere told public broadcaster ARD. A German fighter of the IS State group, who is in Syria, had sought to recruit several people for an attack in Essen, according to a source speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity. Investigators are examining if the jihadist is working with anyone in Germany, added the source. According to Bild daily, the IS fighter also provided instructions on bomb making in his online chat messages.

AFP