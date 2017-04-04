THE Federal Republic of Germany needs 400 Filipino nurses under a government-to-government arrangement with the Philippines.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), in a report to Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, said qualified applicants will fill up vacancies for intensive care unit and general and geriatric care wards in various hospitals in Germany.

The deployment is under Germany’s Triple Win Project, which is supervised by the POEA through a government-to-government arrangement with Germany.

A qualified applicant must be a Filipino citizen and permanent resident of the Philippines with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree (four years of professional education), active Philippine nursing license and at least two years of professional experience as nurse in hospitals, rehabilitation centers or care institutions.

Applicants must have German language proficiency and are willing to undergo German language training in the Philippines to attain Level B1 (to be paid by the employer) or with Bl or B2 language proficiency level in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

The POEA said successful candidates shall have a starting monthly salary of €1,900 (gross) and an increase to €2,300 after recognition as a qualified nurse.

The employer will pay the visa and airfare from the Philippines to Germany and will assist the employee find suitable accommodation.

The selected nurse will bear the expenses in full or in part of board and lodging.

Qualified applicants should register online at www.ereqister. poea.gov. ph. and personally submit the following documents under the heading “Triple Win RSF No. 17003” at the Manpower Registry Division, Windows S and T, Ground Floor, Blas F. Ople Bldg. (formerly POEA Bldg.), Ortigas Avenue and EDSA, Mandaluyong City (Metro Manila):

• Cover letter and curriculum vitae with colored passport size picture, in English and, if possible, in German

• High School Diploma (notarized copy)

• Diploma of nursing (notarized copy)

• Board Certificate from Professional Regulation Commission

• Certificates of employment from former employers (notarized copy)

• Certificate of German language skills, if available

• Valid passport applicants are required to present their original documents for authentication of written information before forwarding the resume to the employer.

The deadline of submission of application is May 15, 2017.

Meanwhile, the POEA warned jobseekers to ignore emails offering supposed jobs on international cruise ships, saying it is a “scam.”

In an email forwarded to the POEA , the sender email informed the recipient of being “shortlisted to become a cruise group crew here in Ontario, Toronto, Canada.”

WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL