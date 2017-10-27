Gerona farmers learn how to deal with the weather

GERONA, Tarlac: Philippine weather patterns affect farmers the most, especially during rainy season when typhoons destroy visit the country. But in this town, farmers have learned how to deal with weather disturbances.

Advertisements

Ronjie Daquigan used to harvest 30 cavans of palay (unmilled rice) in a single cropping from his 5,000-square meter land in Barangay Sulipa. Now that he has learned on how to deal with weather disturbances, he now harvests almost the double.

Daquigan now depends on the Climate Resiliency Field School (CRSFS), a facility established as a weather forecasting channel where farmers get updates on climate conditions in the locality for a particular period.

“I used to monitor weather forecasts from Pagasa [Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Service Administration] for the national or regional levels so we could prepare.” he said.

“But today, we are guaranteed that weather patterns are no longer a matter of concern the most because we have this technology we can use at our own disposal,” Daquigan added.

The CRFS is a P2-million facility in Barangay Tagumbao that was established as a response of the municipal government with assistance from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Former science secretary Mario Montejo even fostered the idea of having weather forecasts through local metereologists.

Montejo’s advice to the farmers is for them to consult their local weathermen and time their plantings and harvesting according to the weather outlook.

Eager to pursue the idea, Mayor Eloy Eclar of Gerona approved the allocation of the budget that would realize the project introduced by the Rice Watch and Action Network, which is a non-government organization Daquigan met at a gathering.

Daquigan, also a municipal councilor, presented the idea to Eclar who expressed interest in the project, which is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Agriculture Organizations of the United Nations, and the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

Using the manual atmospheric barometer, farmers in the town are informed of day-to-day weather forecasts in the locality though social media, short message services (text message), and barangay (village) bulletins.

Help from Pagasa

Wilchita Melegrito, municipal weather observer, said national weather forecasts being transmitted by Pagasa are being assessed in the facility and compared to local climate conditions.

Patterns would then be consolidated until a common local weather situation is determined.

“Through this facility we can be able to predict the weather in the area and give advisory to our farmers when to till, plant and harvest, which is a good strategy in protecting the crops from certain disasters,” Melegrito said.

Besides the period of production, the facility is also dependable in informing farmers about what particular crop could be planted viable for the weather, according to Melegrito.

The CRFS is also used as a training venue for farmers, as well as local officials, from all over the country on the use of technology and production of organic fertilizer. It has become a model for other local government units to emulate.

Eclar said that as the municipality is aiming for higher economic gains in its bid to become a component city, his administration is maximizing the development of farming as a major contributor for development.

“The agriculture [sector]is one of the priorities of my governance because it remains as the main source of living of my constituents and the most needed sector in the society,” he said.

“With global warming and changing weather patterns, farmers must be weather-savvy because they can no longer rely on the traditional ways of planting and harvesting; that is why we developed the facility,” Eclar said.

“Our farmers are now producing more yields and better quality of crops,” he added.