Gesta battles WBA champion Linares for 2nd world title shot

For the second time in his career, US-based Filipino fighter Mercito Gesta gets another crack for the world title as he challenges reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight Jorge Linares of Venezuela on January 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Gesta, 30, has been tagged as an underdog in the fight as the Venezuelan world champion is known to be a great technical fighter and has won his last 12 fights that started when he beat Hector Velazquez last October 6, 2012 via unanimous decision in Sacramento, California.

And Freddie Roach’s assistant trainer Marvin Somodio knew that the Cebuano native boxer should train harder than ever to achieve his long-time dream of becoming a world champion.

“After five years since his last world title opportunity, Gesta should do his best in the fight because we never know when this opportunity will come again. Gesta is the underdog in this fight but we believe he can upset the champion,” Somodio said in an overseas call.

Gesta first fought for a world title bout, though not under trainers Roach and Somodio, last December 8, 2012 but suffered a unanimous decision loss to Mexican Miguel Vazquez in Las Vegas, Nevada for the International Boxing Federation lightweight crown.

Somodio said Gesta (31-1-2 win-loss-draw record with 17 knockouts) is known for being a hard hitter and durable while the 32-year-old Linares (43-3 record with 27 knockouts) is technically smart, also a strong puncher but not as durable as the Pinoy fighter.

“Linares is a great fighter technically and he moves a lot but he is not a boring fighter. He also engages in a fight. Gesta is a strong fighter and he never been knocked out in the fight unlike Linares, who already had knockout losses,” added Somodio, referring to Linares’ three knockout defeats.

Somodio added they are working on Gesta’s stamina and diet under the supervision of strength and conditioning guru Justin Fortune, who once served as Manny Pacquiao’s long time conditioning coach.

Roach and Somodio started Gesta’s training build up last December 4 at the Wildcard Gym.

“Gesta needs to be busy in the fight that’s why we must strengthen his stamina,” Samodio added.

Gesta has won his last three fights against Mexican Martin Honorio via eighth round knockout last July 15, Mexican Gilberto Gonzalez via unanimous decision last April 1 and Mexican Miguel Angel Mendoza via unanimous decision last October 3, 2010.