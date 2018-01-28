Gesta suffers unanimous decision loss to Linares

United States-based Filipino fighter Mercito Gesta came up short and suffered a unanimous decision loss to defending World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight champion Jorge Linares of Venezuela on Sunday (Philippine time) at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Gesta, 30, started strong but could not sustain his charge against the 32-year-old Japan-based boxer who successfully made some adjustments in the later rounds to get favorable 118-110, 118-110 and 117-111 scores from the judges.

“Medyo kinapos sa kalagitnaan ng laban kasi habit na ito ni Mercito (Gesta) pero proud pa rin kami dahil kahit sa huling laban sinubukan niyang manalo,” trainer Marvin Somodio told The Manila Times after the fight. “Maganda naman performance niya (Gesta) bitin nga lang.”

Despite being the aggressor in most rounds, Gesta failed to overcome the hand speed and superior technical skills of Linares, who dominated the fourth and fifth round.

Gesta hit Linares on the right eye resulting to a cut in the eighth round. But Linares stayed in total control of the bout up to the remaining rounds.

Linares, who improved to 44-3 win-loss record with 27 knockouts, won his 13th straight bout while Gesta failed for the second time in his world title bid.

Gesta also lost to Mexican Miguel Vazquez in December 2012 via unanimous decision in Las Vegas for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight belt.

Somodio is confident that Gesta (31-2-2 win-loss-draw record with 17 knockouts) can still recover from the loss.

“For Gesta, this is only his second world title bout and third fight after his shoulder surgery two years ago,” said Somodio, referring to his ward’s shoulder operation in 2016 before returning to action in 2017 an scored a unanimous decision win against Mexican Gilberto Gonzalez last April 1.

Meanwhile, Filipino boxer Romero Duno of General Santos City delivered a first round knockout victory over Mexican Yardley Cruz in an undercard non-title lightweight bout.

Duno, 22, improved his win-loss record to 16-1 with 14 knockouts.