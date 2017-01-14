Gestalt Apple

O this apple poem or any
other
Delicious poem for that
matter, Is a
gestalt because the
whole Poem is greater
than the
sum Of its
individual letters,
syllables, Words
and lines. Hence a
haiku Is
greater than its five by
seven
By five syllable and three
liner
Format, in the very same
manner That
a sonnet is more
profound
Than its rhyming fourteen
lines Scheme. This is
contrary to
what
The ancient atomists believe
that All
concepts and mental
processes
Are separate events strung
together Like prayer beads
into a holy rosary.
Thus look, feel, smell and hear
this Poem as one big red apple
with a
skin, Seeds
and pulp, all composed of so Many
metaphors or images,
lines,
Words, syllables and letters
which
Create a wholistic fruit. Now bite
into The fresh, juicy
and mouth-watering Goodness of this
gestalt poem that Has
just been gently plucked from The
ambiguous tree of good and evil, Of
muted sound and deafening silence, In
the lost lush garden of immortality.