Saturday, January 14, 2017
    Gestalt Apple

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    O this apple poem or any
    other
    Delicious poem for that
    matter, Is a
    gestalt because the
    whole Poem is greater
    than the
    sum Of its
    individual letters,
    syllables, Words
    and lines. Hence a
    haiku Is
    greater than its five by
    seven
    By five syllable and three
    liner
    Format, in the very same
    manner That
    a sonnet is more
    profound
    Than its rhyming fourteen
    lines Scheme. This is
    contrary to
    what
    The ancient atomists believe
    that All
    concepts and mental
    processes
    Are separate events strung
    together Like prayer beads
    into a holy rosary.
    Thus look, feel, smell and hear
    this Poem as one big red apple
    with a
    skin, Seeds
    and pulp, all composed of so Many
    metaphors or images,
    lines,
    Words, syllables and letters
    which

    Create a wholistic fruit. Now bite
    into The fresh, juicy
    and mouth-watering Goodness of this
    gestalt poem that Has
    just been gently plucked from The
    ambiguous tree of good and evil, Of
    muted sound and deafening silence, In
    the lost lush garden of immortality.

