Gestalt Apple

O this apple poem or any

other

Delicious poem for that

matter, Is a

gestalt because the

whole Poem is greater

than the

sum Of its

individual letters,

syllables, Words

and lines. Hence a

haiku Is

greater than its five by

seven

By five syllable and three

liner

Format, in the very same

manner That

a sonnet is more

profound

Than its rhyming fourteen

lines Scheme. This is

contrary to

what

The ancient atomists believe

that All

concepts and mental

processes

Are separate events strung

together Like prayer beads

into a holy rosary.

Thus look, feel, smell and hear

this Poem as one big red apple

with a

skin, Seeds

and pulp, all composed of so Many

metaphors or images,

lines,

Words, syllables and letters

which

Create a wholistic fruit. Now bite

into The fresh, juicy

and mouth-watering Goodness of this

gestalt poem that Has

just been gently plucked from The

ambiguous tree of good and evil, Of

muted sound and deafening silence, In

the lost lush garden of immortality.