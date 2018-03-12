Get a GoPro upon reserving for the all-New Mitsubishi XPANDER

After the much-anticipated launch of the all-new Mitsubishi XPANDER in the country, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) recently started accepting reservations.

An overwhelming feedback was received by MMPC from customers who are all excited to be among the first to drive home this all-new cross multi-purpose, sport utility vehicle. And to make it more exciting, MMPC is providing a pre-booking exclusive for those who have made reservations and who are still planning on reserving one.

Customers who will reserve until March 31, 2018 will receive an XPANDER XCLUSIVE, in the form of a GoPro Hero5 Black. This XPANDER XCLUSIVE item will be delivered to the customer together with the delivery of his or her all-new Mitsubishi XPANDER.

Complementing every road trip with the all-new XPANDER, the GoPro Hero 5 is more than just a camera. It offers great solution for shooting, sharing, and editing videos and is packed with so much more features to capture great moments with your every adventure. It perfectly matches your lifestyle just like the all-new XPANDER.

To avail of this limited offer and to pre-order, simply visit the all-new XPANDER special webpage at xpander.mmpc.ph, register to access the page and fill-out the pre-order form. A reservation fee of P10,000 must be paid at your preferred Mitsubishi Motors dealership to complete the pre-order.

Completed purchase transaction is required to receive the GoPro Hero5 Black. This exclusive offer is until March 31, 2018.

Full of features

The all-new XPANDER is powered by the 1.5-liter DOHC 16-valve with Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control System (MIVEC) engine. It boasts of the best-in-class interior dimensions for a spacious cabin that can seat comfortably seven adults complemented by a generous luggage space.

For safety features, the top variant GLS Sport is equipped with Hill Start Assist (HSA), Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) Body, Active Stability Control (ASC), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) and anti-locking braking system with electronic brake distribution.

The exterior flaunts a unique bumper design embedded headlamps, the Mitsubishi proprietary Dynamic Shield Concept front fascia from the Montero Sport and high ground clearance that give it an SUV characteristic.

The all-new XPANDER will be offered in five colors for the GLS Sport and GLS variants: Red Metallic, Titanium Gray Metallic, Sterling Silver Metallic, Quartz White Pearl and Diamond Black Mica while the GLX Plus will be available in Titanium Gray Metallic, Sterling Silver Metallic, Quartz White Pearl and Diamond Black Mica and the GLX MT will be available in Titanium Gray Metallic, Sterling Silver Metallic, Diamond Black Mica.

Best value for money is what you expect from the all-new XPANDER with its indicative price tag of P885,000 for GLX MT, P960,000 GLX Plus AT, P995,000 for the GLS AT and P1.060 million for the GLS Sport AT.