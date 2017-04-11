Get ahead of allergies

Also known as allergic diseases, allergies are a number of conditions caused by hypersensitivity of the immune system to something in the environment that causes problem in most people. Among these diseases include hay fever, atopic dermatitis, allergic asthma, anaphylaxis and food allergies.

Prevention is better than cure, so the adage says. It’s better to do something early on to avoid health problems that allergies can cause. Health experts suggest to do the following to beat the sneezing before it starts:

* Cut back on carpeting. Consider using tile and hardwood floors instead.

* Use a vacuum with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter.

* Roll up window shades and clean drapes.

* Have HVAC (heating, ventilation and airconditioning) system professionally cleaned.

Dirty ducts can harbor pollen and other pollutants. Contaminants are pulled into the HVAC system and recirculated several times a day. The buildup in the ductwork creates continuous exposure that only cleaning can address.

A complete cleaning should include replacing the filter and cleaning the ductwork, from where the air enters the return duct, through the air handler (blower, coil, and head exchanger), to the exit, where the air is released to condition the home. This will remove built-up particulates and contaminants such as pollen, improving indoor air quality and maximizing system efficiency.

