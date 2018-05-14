Get kids and teens cooking

Still looking for a fun, productive activity to fill kids’ break from school? Let them learn how to cook! In The Maya Kitchen’s Kids Can Cook classes this summer, children try their hand at tasty culinary basics they’ll enjoy preparing as much as they’ll like digging into them.

The classes are also a great way to introduce them to healthy eating and taking on more responsibility at home.

Classes for kids aged 6 to 12 years old will be held from May 29 to June 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Help teens, on the other hand, take their life skills up a notch and steer them towards independence by signing them up for the Teens Summer Cooking Series.

Over the course of four days, participants between 13 to 18 years old will learn how to whip up recipes perfect for sharing with their friends and the family, from game night snacks to Italian dishes and even Samgyeopsal or Korean pork belly barbecue. The classes will be held from May 22 to 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.