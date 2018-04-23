Get listed, pay less tax

AYALA Corp. (AC) has an authorized capital stock of 1.21 billion shares, of which 900 million are common shares with a par value of P50 per share, according to a general information sheet (GIS) for 2017, received on May 19, 2017 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In addition, the same GIS listed as part of AC’s capital stock 12 million preferred A shares, 58 million preferred B shares, 40 million preferred C shares and 200 million voting preferred shares.

Among AC’s preferred shares, only 200 million voting preferred shares, out of the 1.21-billion authorized capital stock, carry a par value of P1 per share. The other preferred shares, 110 million of them being non-voting, have a par value of P100 each. This means their owners do not enjoy the right to vote and express their desire to be heard inside the boardroom.

This piece focuses on AC’s voting stock, consisting of 900 million common shares and 200 million voting preferred shares. These represent 1.1 billion, or 90.909 percent of the company’s 1.21 billion authorized capital stock.

Tapping the public

As a capital-raising exercise, Ayala sold 110 million non-voting preferred shares in tapping investors for additional capital, which, strictly speaking, are liabilities.

Despite being regarded as liabilities, preferred shares earn dividends, which are expressed as a certain percentage of par value. Like common shares, their earnings come from retained earnings.

Of course, it is not only AC that resorts to paying preferred shareholders their share of retained earnings as they are also part of equity to which retained earnings belong. Other listed companies do the same.

Question: Why then should AC and other publicly traded companies use their retained earnings to pay their liabilities, called under equity as preferred shares?

Remember, preferred shares, whether voting or non-voting, are considered and must be treated in financial reports as liabilities. Who would stop their entry into the category of equity?

The public investors may be waiting for an answer, or answers, which may or may not come at all.

Who could possibly provide them with a satisfactory explanation?

Ownership profile

Due Diligencer has long been fighting for the inclusion of preferred shares, whether voting or non-voting, in the computation of stock ownership presented in public ownership reports (POR).

If done so, AC would have a much different ownership profile. Does the company’s POR show this? It can’t, because doing so would expose itself and other listed stocks.

In a GIS, 6,538 Filipinos own 403.652 million AC common shares, or 47 percent, while 992 Filipinos hold 165.087 million AC voting preferred shares, or 19 percent. Among the foreigners who own AC shares, eight Japanese hold 63.443 million common shares, or 7 percent; 141 of various nationalities, 153.631 million common shares; one, Japanese, 32.640 million voting preferred shares, or 4 percent; and 26 of various nationalities, 2.272 million voting preferred shares, or 0 percent.

Together, Filipinos and foreigners own a combined 820.726 million AC voting shares, with the former owning 568.740 million AC voting shares, or 69.297 percent, and the latter, 251.987 million AC voting shares, or 30.703 percent.

Due Diligencer’s take

Regulatory authorities should do their own computations to get the true ownership profiles of listed companies.

They must also ask themselves, how much do the owners of businesses save from not giving public stockholders due representation on the board when these companies became listed? The public may be curious to know the answer.

By the way, the rule on the sale of listed shares requires that the public investors should end up owning a minimum of 10 percent of outstanding shares. Who are tasked to review compliance with this rule, which is done by identifying the beneficial owners of shares lodged with PCD Nominee Corp.?

It is not enough for regulators, such as the SEC, to monitor compliance with the required 10-percent minimum public ownership of listed shares. The computations should be expanded in such a way that these would result in the public’s representation on the board of directors.

Didn’t the SEC originally propose at least 30 percent of outstanding shares to be owned by the public? Imagine how this could have met stiff opposition from the business owners.

Try computing 30 percent of seven board seats in the case of listed holding companies. Can the very rich in this country – those who own such companies – be willing to allow their public stockholders to occupy 2.1 seats on the board of directors? Just asking.

esdperez@gmail.com