Get ready for Bruno Mars!

The countdown to the highly anticipated return of Filipino-American pop superstar Bruno Mars to Manila’s stage is nearing the end as Smart Music Live brings the “24K Magic” Tour to Mall of Asia Arena on May 3 and 4.

With more than 60 shows to go, it is predicted that Mars’ multi-country visit will be among the highest-grossing tours of 2017 and 2018. 24K Magic already landed the 10th spot during the halfway mark of 2017, according to Forbes, with almost $53 million in ticket sales. Including 2018 showdates, the concert has grossed a staggering $240 million, according to a report by billboard.com.

The 32-year-old hitmaker has been scoring hits since he rose to fame in 2010 via “Nothin’ On You” by B.o.B and “Billionaire” by Travie McCoy, both of which featured his vocals. Mars then went on to debut his studio album Doo-Wops & Hooligans which peaked at number three on the US Billboard 200 because of the singles “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade” and “The Lazy Song.” The following year, he recorded the single “It Will Rain” for the soundtrack of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

In 2012, Mars was unstoppable. He released “Unorthodox Jukebox” and won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album. The record produced more monster hits in “Locked Out Of Heaven,” “When I Was Your Man” and “Treasure.” Mars then collaborated with Mark Ronson on “Uptown Funk” before working on his third studio album, the 2016-released 24K Magic album that went on to score seven Grammy Awards, including major categories Album of the Year, Record of the Year for “24K Magic,” and Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like.”

