Get ready to roam!

Globe launches new app-specific roaming for holiday travelers

The best stories come when people least expect it. When it comes to traveling, whether it’s exploring offbeat paths or experiencing the best kept travel secrets across the world, it’s usually the surprises along the way that make the trip worth telling.

To do so, telecommunications giant Globe has launched in time for trips this holiday season new pre-paid roaming packages to allow Filipinos to stay connected in a way that suits them beset fits them best. Prepaid customers can now choose from app-based, bulk data or unlimited data roaming packs depending on their needs and budget.

“The best way we can give back to our customers this holiday season is to let them enjoy their travel to the fullest with data roaming offers that suit their needs” says Globe Vice President for Emerging Strategic Businesses, Coco Domingo.

“With Globe Prepaid Roam Surf promos, more and more Filipino customers can now experience the benefits of being always connected from anywhere in the world. The fear of data roaming has now been replaced with the freedom to go and create their own adventures with Globe.”

For as low as P199 per day, a subscriber can enjoy the features of Roam Viber, including sending and receiving of chat messages, photos, stickers, voice and video messages with location sharing. Video and voice calling are also enabled, making it easier to communicate with those at home and abroad.

Roam Facebook is also available to post status updates, upload photos or Facebook Live video. Making it even more value-for-money is the bundled access to Facebook Messenger and all its in-app features such as exchanging of chat messages, videos, photos, stickers, maps, even voice and video calls.

Roam Surf 50 and 80MB packs, on the other hand, give customers the flexibility of using data any way they want it. From googling directions and hailing a ride to taking Snapchats and Instagram Stories, customers will be able to search and share online without having to worry about going over budget.

Globe Prepaid Roam Surf gets even better with discounted rates the longer the usage. Heavy data users get more savings by subscribing to an unlimited data roaming three or five-day pack.

Dial *143# for details on these app-specific roaming packages.