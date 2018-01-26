GET THAT LIFT

Ultherapy

With a brand-new year ahead of us, it’s time to rejuvenate. And there’s a beauty solution that’s easier to stick to than a strict diet, and a lot less time consuming and drastic than going under the knife.

Ultherapy®, a non-invasive lifting procedure, will give you what you’ve been yearning for – a younger look that lasts. Big names like Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and even TV queen Kris Aquino have tried the procedure and raved about it.

Collagen is the beauty buzzword featured in skincare product ingredients and expert articles. This casualty of aging that applying different creams and serums try to revive is actually what Ultherapy helps our body to naturally produce. Without using knives or needles, Ultherapy kickstarts the production cycle to tighten the skin above the brow, under the chin, and on the neck and décolletage to get rid of those unwanted lines and wrinkles. You’ll save so much time filling in your brows and mastering your contour, and you’ll confidently rock that low neckline at your next holiday soiree.

Giving your skin the collagen boost it needs also means saying goodbye to dozens of anti-wrinkle creams and frequent touch-ups. Ultherapy’s effects are long-lasting and become more noticeable over the first six months from the time of treatment, so it’s definitely an investment that pays off.

Consult a dermatologist about getting Ultherapy, which is skillfully provided by any accredited Ultherapy Philippines partner clinics listed at http://locator.ultherapy.com/philippines.

