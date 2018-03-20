Getting away with murder

ON March 14, President Duterte pulled out the Philippines from the International Criminal Court (ICC). It will be a date that historians will forever cite as the watershed moment when Duterte’s government fully, formally and unequivocally embraced impunity. From hereon, the government has proclaimed its crimes to be exempt from accountability, due process and punishment.

It took half a century and the experience of world war to establish a permanent international court with the power to prosecute the perpetrators of crimes that grossly and gravely offend the human conscience. The ICC, for all its flaws, seeks to answer the call for justice and stop the global slide into barbarism. Our country’s president contemptuously spat on all that and called the court “bullshit.”

At the core of Duterte’s withdrawal statement to the ICC was the egregious claim that the United Nations and its special rapporteurs had launched a “systematic assault” on himself and his administration. Duterte accused UN officials of “painting” him “guilty before the eyes of the world” and depicting him as a “ruthless and heartless violator” of human rights. It seems Duterte perceives himself as a victim of slander. Within the context of his anti-drug campaign, which has resulted in the slaughter of over 20,000 men, women and children, it’s a sickening distortion of the truth.

Duterte’s belligerence has been remarkably consistent in the face of world condemnation. He has dared the ICC to indict him. He has said that he would be willing to “rot in jail” for his war on drugs. And he has abused and insulted UN officials, including ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda who, last month, announced that the ICC would begin a preliminary examination of reports of extrajudicial killings. Duterte called her the “black one.” But now we know this was all nothing more than fatuous bombast.

From the outset, Duterte has taken great care to cover his tracks. He instructed the police not to cooperate with investigations, to withhold files related to anti-drug operations, and to refuse all requests for information. Philippine National Police chief Ronald ‘Bato’ de la Rosa announced that all requests for documentation needed the approval of the President. Solicitor General Jose Calida denied the Supreme Court’s request for drug watch lists, pre- and post- operation reports, and lists of warrantless arrests. Requests from the Commission on Human Rights for forensic reports and police spot reports were denied.

Duterte’s decision to withdraw the country from the ICC is a deliberate calculation. It can only be seen as part of a premeditated, logical plan. Duterte’s intention, from the start, has been to get away with murder.

Duterte claims that withdrawal is immediately effective. It is not. The process takes a year. Any criminal investigations or proceedings started before the withdrawal came into effect will continue. However, with no police force of its own, the ICC relies on the cooperation of local powers to arrest and bring suspects to them. Duterte knows that if the country is not a party to the Rome Statute, he cannot be prosecuted for crimes against humanity before the ICC, and that it is also unlikely he will be extradited as the State is not required to cooperate. Opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes has called the withdrawal a “political move.”

It is certainly a clever and well-timed move, thinks Adriaan Bedner, the head of the Van Vollenhoven Institute for Law, Governance and Society at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands. “The timing is good,” says Bedner, “because you’re at a stage when the investigation hasn’t gone so far yet and you can still get away with it rather easily compared to when you do it later. Duterte has more of a moral claim not to cooperate.”

But withdrawal is more than just a matter of political expediency. It cuts to the heart of populist thinking. Populist leaders like Duterte, Bedner says, “believe that the moral legal framework of human rights is an imposition of Western liberal values on their societies that should be resisted.”

Burundi, which left the ICC in October 2017, is a case in point. The Burundi government conveniently resurrected anti-colonial feeling by accusing the ICC of being a “political instrument used by the West to enslave other states.” They further justified their withdrawal in terms of sovereignty and in defense of national pride. With around 2,000 Burundians killed and 400,000 forced to flee the country, the government exhorted its people to whoop in celebration at the rebuke of the ICC. “Duterte is really quick in reinforcing this sentiment,” observes Bedner, “that the ICC has actually turned out to be a colonial creation which subjects former colonies to unfair ideas of doing justice from the global North.”

There is every reason to fear that Duterte will behave even worse than he already does, and the situation will deteriorate further. Joel Ruiz Butuyan, president of the human rights advocacy group Center for International Law, foresees the country being plunged “deeper into the quagmire of impunity.”

Rep. Edcel Lagman mourns the loss of a major independent monitor that can rein in the atrocities.

So where does hope lie? The ICC can still move forward and open a full-scale investigation. This cannot yet be ruled out. And we can be clear-eyed about the nature of this President and see Duterte for what he really is—a murderous tyrant who jails dissenters, who foments hate and fear, who sows doubt and confusion, who is disdainful of the law and undermines the integrity of our democratic institutions, and who has the blood of thousands of Filipinos on his hands.

Hope, ultimately, lies within us all.

rachelagreyes@gmail.com