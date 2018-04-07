Getting her Masters at 96

Louise Sullivan left Cape Cod on Wednesday morning for her annual pilgrimage to Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The 96-year-old Dennis resident has been as much a constant at the Masters golf tournament as the azaleas, the dogwoods and the championship green jacket, having made the trip almost every year since 1955.

“I would be so upset if I couldn’t go,” said Sullivan, who is attending the tournament for the 63rd time. “I just get so excited to be walking in there. I feel like I’m home.”

Golf and family always have been inextricably linked for Sullivan, who grew up in Garfield, a town in eastern Georgia about 86 miles from Savannah, and who got her first exposure to golf when she met World Golf Hall of Famer Bobby Jones when she was 17.

Her husband, John, a Boston native, encouraged her to take up the sport when she was 48. They had four season tickets, which meant Sullivan could always attend the Masters with her husband and some of her family.

Sullivan’s wedding anniversary falls right around Masters weekend each year. John died in 1995, adding extra emotional weight to Sullivan’s trips to Georgia.

“They watched every PGA tournament every weekend,” said Regina Work, 58, Sullivan’s daughter. “When my mother went to the U.S. Open, she stood in line with kids to get autographs.”

This year’s Masters, which begins Thursday and goes through Sunday, will stand out for Sullivan. All four of her children and their spouses will be there, thanks to a family friend who helped secure the extra tickets.

Work estimated that she’s gone to at least 12 Masters tournaments, including as recently as three years ago.

“It is the most glorious place,” she said. “The flowers, the elegance of the atmosphere, the patrons are so respectful of the traditions and the rules of Augusta National. There are no cellphones. The sandwiches cost $3.25. There are no cameras allowed, and you can hear a pin drop when someone is about to putt.”

All those trips mean Sullivan has quite a few fond memories: Tiger Woods’ caddy giving her a ball, walking the course with 1939 Masters champion Ralph Guldahl, and giving Padraig Harrington a lucky penny.

“When he was teeing off on the first hole, I said, ‘How’s the penny working out?’” Sullivan said. “He said, ‘Great, I still have it,’ and took it out of his pocket and showed me.”

Three-time champion Gary Player even glared at her during one of her earliest trips to Augusta, when the buzz of her movie camera irritated him as he was teeing off.

Asked if one or two memories really stand out, she said: “I wouldn’t know how to pick one. They’re all such favorites.”

“My mother knows more about pro golfers and their lives than anybody I know,” Work said. “She’s such a lover of the sport of golf.”

Sullivan’s passion for golf extends well beyond the Masters. She served as both president and vice president of the Cape Cod Women’s Golf League, and is a longstanding member and club champion at Dennis Highlands, still competing in league play as recently as last fall.

Sullivan has recorded two holes-in-one in her career, including one when she was 92.

“I’m always trying to get better at a game I love,” she said. “But at my age, I’m afraid I’m going in the other direction.”

TNS