Getting strong for golf

A stronger athlete is always a better athlete. Becoming strong allows an athlete to play better games and avoid injury. This is true in golf as in other sports

Fitness expert Jimbo Saret said that there is a general guideline to follow in improving the strength and conditioning of athletes regardless of sports.

“Strength and conditioning for golfers are the same with the other athletes,” Saret, the founder of APEX sports training, told The Manila Times in an interview. “They require strength, power, flexibility, balance, core stability, body awareness, and endurance.”

Saret named the anatomical parts that are repeatedly used when playing golf.

“Training for leg, hip and trunk power as well as grip strength is especially relevant to golf performance improvement and injury prevention,” added Saret, emphasizing that a conditioning program must work on both sides of the body equally.

He said that a strong back is a good insurance against back pain that could hamper your game particularly if you’re competing in an 18-hole match.

Saret explained that a brief but properly structured workout can produce good overall result and one need not spend hours in the gym.

“I recommend my CJS (Coach Jim Saret) four-minute workout composed of jumping jack, squats, push ups and lunges. They have to do these set of exercises for 10 reps for 10 minutes.”

(For CJS instructional videos visit http://www.coachjimsaret.ph/p/4-minute-workout.html)

For developing explosiveness, Saret recommends box jumps and explosive medicine ball throws.