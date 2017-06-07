GFC Manila unveils ‘Football for Ladies’ program

Guiseppe FC (GFC) Manila officially opened its Football for Ladies program to professional players on Tuesday.

With the program originally launched last month, GFC Manila announced its desire to welcome lady booters from the Philippine Football Federation Women’s League.

“We decided to expand in order to help existing players in the Women’s League get in shape for their weekend games,” said Ramon Almeda, general manager of GFC Manila and its ladies’ team.

Open to all female booters aged 13 years old and above, Football for Ladies is regularly held at the Circuit Makati Blue Pitch every Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m. and weekend, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Donations from the participants will be used to support the community project of GFC Manila.

“The objectives (of the program) are to support the neighboring communities by conducting grassroots football training and to teach community kids the sport,” said Almeda.

“We also want the Circuit Makati Blue Pitch to be a venue and a home for women’s football,” he added.

Almeda said the program includes skill drills and 11-a-side scrimmages as its priority. He also revealed their plan of infusing fitness exercises in the program.

Almeda assured that Football for Ladies would last until they achieve their goal.

“For as long as there are girls playing, GFC Manila will always support women’s football,” he concluded.

GFC Manila is a football club established by Ramon Almeda on April this year with the help of its Cebu-based mother club Giuseppe FC. The relatively young club began its grassroots program last month. Interested parties may visit the Circuit Makati Blue Pitch on Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. and weekends, 6 to 9 p.m.