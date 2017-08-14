Ghost Ballers shocks 3 Headed Monsters in BIG3

Ghost Ballers upset 3 Headed Monsters, 50-33, to seize the last playoff spot in the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

Four players registered double figures as Ghost Ballers barged into the final four with an even 4-4 win-loss record.

Mike Bibby and Ricky Davis posted 13 points apiece while former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) import Ivan Johnson chipped in 12 markers and Marcus Banks logged 10.

Following a close first half, Ghost Ballers went on to outgun 3 Headed Monsters in the deciding half, 25-13.

Rashard Lewis put up a game-high 18 points on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting from the field but his teammates failed to contribute as the playoff-bound 3 Headed Monsters saw their six-game winning streak snapped and finished with a 6-2 card.

Meanwhile, Trilogy relied on a strong first half as it swept the preliminary round with a 50-41 victory over Killer 3’s.

Trilogy got off to a searing start en route to a massive 25-8 lead at halftime, enough to secure the win despite surrendering 33 points to Killer 3’s in the final half.

Rashad McCants pumped in 17 points, Al Harrington chalked 16 markers and James White added 10 as Trilogy ended the elimination phase with a perfect 8-0 slate.

Brian Cook led Killer 3’s with 17 points while Stephen Jackson flirted with a double-double, tallying 16 markers and nine rebounds, as they settled at the bottom with a 2-6 sheet.

In the third game, Ball Hogs spoiled 3s Company’s bid to enter the playoffs with a tightly contested 50-47 win.

Xavier Silas exploded with 20 points while Josh Childress converted seven of his eight shots for 16 markers as Ball Hogs closed its campaign on a winning note with a 2-6 record.

Andre Owens scored 19 points and ex-PBA reinforcement Al Thornton had 11 markers for the Allen Iverson-coached 3s Company, which absorbed its fifth loss and bowed out of playoff contention.

In the curtain raiser, also-ran Tri-State stunned Power, 51-42.

Mike James posted a team-best 17 points and Lee Nailon contributed 13 markers as Tri-State improved to 3-5.

DeShawn Stevenson erupted for 22 points highlighted by six triples for Power, which dropped to 4-4 heading into the playoffs.

The semifinals and classification rounds will be played next week at the KeyArena in Seattle, Washington.