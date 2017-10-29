Ghostbusting your own ghosts

Halloween is just around the corner. The opposition is still very busy with their witchcraft and sorcery, devoting great efforts to cast a spell on the citizenry that every piece of land is a dead spot as testament to extra-judicial killings (EJKs).

Disguised as graft busters and posing as human rights wizards, their magic wands often fizzle out as surveys continue to prove them wrong. The thing is, every time they pass that mirror on the wall, they see themselves as Lord Voldemort and get scared of themselves and their own reflections. Zombies never die. They just walk and walk but have nowhere to go.

Congrats to Ginebra for being consistently in high spirits during the finals. Sad for Meralco for its power failure.

Gift giving is an instinct, without even asking what the recipient would like to have. Seeing the eyes sparkle is enough. The act itself is lost in memory as it was done freely and spontaneously.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un’s joint Facebook profile: In a sour relationship and it’s combustibly complicated.

Duterte names Harry Roque as new presidential spokesperson. We should be expecting legal translations of curses and conversion of “sworn” affidavits into press releases.

Francisco Domagoso otherwise known as Isko Moreno resigns irrevocably as chairman and CEO of the North Luzon Railways Corp., to which he was appointed only last July. He should not have accepted the position in the first place.

Ex-BI men indicted for plunder over P50-million extortion cases. The Ombudsman said Argosino and Robles used their official functions as BI deputy commissioners in extorting money, while Sombero acted as a conspirator and middleman.

Everybody is eager to see their names in the HDO list of the agency that they served before.

A sure sign of aging is when a chair is gradually becoming your best friend.

Catalonia declares independence. I think it’s about time to let history take its course. Kurdish people deserve the same respect. Let us evolve gloriously.

Noynoy: We got Marwan in only one day. Sure, then what happened next? Just to remind His Excellency, Marwan was killed by his trusted aide. And in one day, 44 gallant men of the Special Action Force were sacrificed for that one person. Please Mr. President, do not brag and even compare the situation with what happened in Marawi. One thousand strong ISIS/Maute fighters occupied the city with huge amount of weaponry and a well-stocked supply of ammos.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees had to be protected and evacuated while fighting well holed-up enemies. Looking at these figures need no explanation: Killed: 847 Maute members, 163 government troops, 47 civilians. Rescued:1,770 civilians. Recovered: 846 firearms.

Newly appointed AFP Chief Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero has a two-month tenure.

One month for briefing, one month for turnover.

PNP Advisory: Gun ban will take effect from November 1 to 15. You are advised not to carry your residence outside of your gun during that period.

I have to ask these questions to myself. Why is it that when a lot younger, I can watch a good movie 10 times. I have to admit that sitting in a movie theater nowadays, barely 15 minutes have passed and I find myself dozing off.

Going home is another mystical thing. I can’t even remember the title of the movie I just watched. Add to that the names of the movie stars. Reaching maturity comes with a hefty price. I am now writing my complete address in case I forget.

Citing truthfully our country’s overall internet speed: Jack Ma: Lodi! Globe and Smart: Petmalu!

On rebuilding Marawi: Create a master plan. Ground zero dictates a new zoning blueprint.

Install a Central Management Authority as overseers and implementors.

Involve the community, local officials, professionals and the clergy.

Prioritize creating the “temporaries” before doing the “permanents.” Shelters, schools, gensets, pharmacies, and clinics are priorities.

Sourcing labor locally is a must.

Airports of provinces adjacent to Lanao del Sur should be properly functionally enabled for the coming of goods and machineries.

Gradual activation of banking centers, fuel pumping stations and communication facilities.

Full tax breaks until full recovery.

Security patrols to preserve peace and order.

Life was never meant to be summertime. And living may not be as easy like what the song says. But walking out of it without giving a try and without letting the sun kiss your cheeks to make you sweat profusely pushes you to fall into the cold dark abyss of wintertime quickly and in an untimely manner.

Reposting this again:

Beta Sigma Fraternity local and global is proving that Greek-lettered brotherhoods can do wonders in serving the nation and our countrymen. We are deeply involved in nation building with our current projects. We are currently engaged in various medical missions, environmental advocacies like tree planting, safeguarding our natural resources, sports and martial arts development, vaccination, promoting music, arts and cultural development, supporting assistance to farmers and fishermen, protecting mangroves, opposing illegal logging and destructive mining practices, and supporting free public education. We condemn hazing and all forms of violence. As good and noble men, we always subscribe to our credo that our actions shall never stray in a direction that will cast dishonor upon the name of our Fraternity, defy its traditions, or lower the tone of its dignity. Cheers to the fraternity of Choice!

To borrow a friend’s view, I don’t think it’s the president’s war on drugs that has been pulling his ratings down. It’s the failure of some of his men to go beyond that war.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.