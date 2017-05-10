A gift guide for the world’s most special lady

To be sure, everyone considers their mothers—and the mothers of their children—the most special lady in their lives. But of course, no mom is the same, which is why the best gift to give them on Mother’s Day is one that will celebrate their individuality. And whether she is a certified homemaker, a power executive, a fashion forward femme or a seasoned traveler, there will surely be a gift that is perfect for with these suggestions from Rustan’s.

Heart for the home

For mothers who are truly homemakers, gift kitchen must-haves that will help bring to life her love for whipping up an amazing meal for family and guests. Handy picks like KitchenAid blenders can create delicious soups and smoothies in a breeze, or for fun a Cuisinart ice cream maker that whips up desserts pronto.

Gift the queen of the home artisanal accents such as Lalique crystal vases and Swarovski crystal figures. Any mom who enjoys being the gracious host will also love dinnerware from Bernardaud, Casa Alegre, Kahla and Royal Albert.

Power in play

The power executive mom will appreciate gift items that reflect her drive and passion for work. Classic timepieces from Bedat & Co. and Piaget, and pens from Montblanc and Viscontiare perfect for the career mom. Workwear need not be boring, allow her the freedom to express her style with designer heels from Christian Louboutin and Sergio Rossi.

Style and substance

For the mommy who loves glittering jewels to match their stylish ensemble, she will surely adore jewelry from world-class brands, Tiffany & Co., Tamara Comolli, Marco Bicego and Roberto Coin. Find a fitting formal dress from Tadashi for mom’s next special occasion. A luxurious arm candy from Fendi, Coccinelle and Loewe are perfect additions to ensure that she is always dressed to impress.

Ready, jet set, go!

Find something for mom who loves to explore the world, whether with friends or family. Let mom travel in style with bright pieces from Natori. Feminine, flirty maillots from Maaji and Seafolly, as well as comfy Ancient Greek Sandals, make sure that she is definitely stylish on her next island getaway. Another great idea is to gift mom with a functional bag from Longchamp, Dooney & Bourke or Trina Turkto bring as she roams the streets of her new destination.