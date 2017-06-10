Gifts for Dad

Chevrolet celebrates with remarkable gifts promo

THE Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI), exclusive importer and distributor of Chevrolet automobiles and parts in the country, treats dads and their families with special freebies and an all-in low down payment on select vehicles through its Father’s Day Blowout Treats Promo.

The best-in-class, seven-seater 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer midsize SUV is for dads who love to bring their family on weekend out-of-town trips while the tough and capable 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pick up truck isperfect for adventurous dads.

Every purchase of the Chevrolet Trailblazer 4×2 LT AT or Colorado 4×2 LT AT comes with a free mountain bike or Philippine Airlines gift certificate or hotel overnight accommodation or one-year hotel membership. Any of the said free items may be converted to a P15,000 cash discount on the vehicles.

For first-time dads, the stylish and efficient Chevrolet Sail is a perfect companion when driving around the city or out-of-town with the family.

New Chevrolet Sail LT AT and LTZ AT owners are entitled to a free Vikings or Sambokojin gift certificate worth P5,000.

New2016 Chevrolet Trax LS AT and LT AT owners are given a free hotel overnight accommodation or one-year hotel membership. Any of the free items may be converted to a P10,000 cash discount on the Chevrolet Trax.

