Gifts for one; for two

Coffee and tea are not just beverages, they are an experience. For some, the perfect morning consists of great aromatic coffee, or, for others, the scent of calming herbal teas. Kayumanggi organic coffee promotes our cultural heritage and also advocates healthy eating. For the health conscious coffee lover, Kayumanggi organic coffee will suit your taste buds.

For the tea lovers, Tsaa Laya offers a unique tea experience. With the innovative creation of flavours, taste Philippines with a tea from Tsaa Laya. Refreshing, nutritious and free from artificial flavors, this tea will not only leave you in awe but also keep you in good health.

Experience the best tasting coffee and teas with your loved ones and make every morning more joyful.

For the new homeowners, linen sprays and house fresheners can be the best gift. Bring the scent of the nearby bakery to their doorstep with Panaderiya scent from Simoy ng Haraya (www.simoyngharaya.com). They offer a collection of distinct fragrances that are totally Filipino such as Hamog and Gayuma. For only P150, make your whole house smell like Prutas or Isla.

Meanwhile, we all know that everyone loves a new shirt, especially when it promotes kindness and humanity. Surprise him or her with a T-shirt from Wear Kindness for only P600 each. Replace your basic plain tee and elevate T-shirt-wearing to another level with Wear Kindness T-shirts. Go to @wear.kindness on Instagram to see more.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Are you still in a daze from looking for the sweetest gift you could give your loved one? Chocolates are one of the typical gifts any suitor can give. Get the best tasting chocolates from Villa Del Conte (@villadelconteph on Instagram) for under P295 with five pieces of pralines. If they love surprises, give them chocolates that are totally out of the norm. Hiraya Chocolates offers a wide variety of tastes with a twist such as, Queso De Bola and Chicharon Spicy Dark Chocolates, adventurous flavours with an extra kick of crunchiness. Satisfy those sweet-tooth cravings and also make your loved one feel the ‘kilig’ vibes, even if it’s not Valentines Day.

Kayumanggi Organic Coffee, Tsaa Laya and Hiraya Chocolates are social enterprises supported by BPI Foundation.