Gilas beats Visayas All-Star team

Gilas Pilipinas national team bucked a sluggish first three-quarter performance to beat the Visayas All-Stars, 125-112, on Sunday in the third and last leg of the Philippine Basketball Association 2017 All-Star Game at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

Calvin Abueva of Alaska and Terrence Romeo of GlobalPort lifted the national team by scoring 26 and 25 points, respectively.

Gilas also outscored the Visayas All-Star team, 36-30, in the last period. Romeo bagged the All-Star Most Valuable Player award.

June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer posted 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy of TNT contributed 14 and 10 points, respectively.

LA Tenorio of Ginebra and James Yap of Rain or Shine led the Visayas All-Star team with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

It was the second win of the Gilas Pilipinas team over the weekend after they beat the Luzon All-Stars, 122-111, last Friday in Lucena.

They settled to a 114-114 draw with the Mindanao All-Star team last Wednesday in Cagayan De Oro.

Scores:

Gilas Pilipinas 125 – Abueva 26, Romeo 25, Fajardo 18, Rosario 14, Pogoy 10, Maliksi 9, Castro 7, Jalalon 6, Aguilar 4, Wright 4, Almazan 2.

Visayas All-Stars 112 – Tenorio 19, Yap 18, Chan 17, Ross 13, Devance 10, Hontiveros 9, Quinahan 7, Taulava 6, Cruz 6, Ellis 6, Al-Hussaini 1, Tubid 0.

Quarterscores: 21-34, 59-62, 89-92, 125-112

JOSEF RAMOS