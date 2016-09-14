Gilas exits FIBA Asia Challenge

Gilas Pilipinas bowed out of the 2016 FIBA Asia Challenge after losing 105-119 to Jordan on Wednesday at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran, Iran.

The Jordanians immediately took control of the game with a 12-point lead, 20-32, going into the second quarter.

Gilas frantically fought back but was unable to foil the onslaught of the Jordanians whose lead ballooned to 45-65, at halftime.

Jordan maintained a hefty lead, 70-99, going into the final frame. And though the Filipinos outscored the Jordanians, 35-20, in the final period, the output was not enough to win the game.

Former Ateneo de Manila University standout Von Pessumal led the Philippines with 30 points and two assists; Mike Tolomia added 19 markers and five rebounds while team captain Mac Belo chipped in 17 points and six boards.

CJ Perez contributed 10 points, three rebounds and three assists while Ed Daquioag and Chris Javier posted eight and six points, respectively.

Gilas finished the elimination round with a record of one win and four losses in Group E.

Jordan topped the group with 4-1 to join China (3-1), Taiwan (3-1) and India (2-2) in the quarterfinals.

The Philippines lost to India (83-91), Taiwan (76-87) and China (65-75) then posted its lone victory against Kazahkhstan (98-68).