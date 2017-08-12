Gilas eyes Group B sweep in FIBA Asia Cup

Gilas Pilipinas will attempt to sweep Group B as it battles the eliminated Qatar in the last day of the preliminary round of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup at the Beirut Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex today in Beirut, Lebanon.

After posting back-to-back wins against defending champion China (96-87) and Iraq (84-68), the PH 5 is already assured of a seat in the quarterfinals stage as Group B’s top seed.

The Filipinos want to ride their winning momentum as they gun for their third straight win against Qatar in their 9 p.m. encounter.

Terrence Romeo and Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger have been impressive in Gilas’ first two wins while veterans Gabe Norwood, Japeth Aguilar and Jayson Castro are providing stability for the team of head coach Chot Reyes.

Romeo had 17 points against Iraq while the 6’8 Standhardinger continues to impress the coaching staff with 16 markers against the taller Iraqis.

The GlobalPort guard is averaging 21.5 points per game while Standhardinger, the country’s naturalized player is registering 15.5 per contest.

The Qataris, who are already out in the running after dropping their first two games to Iraq (66-75) and China (67-92), will lean on Abdulrahman Saad who is averaging 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in two games.

He will be supported by Ali Saeed Erfan, who is averaging 15 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Iran is leading Group A with 2-0 mark while Oceania powerhouses New Zealand (2-0, Group C) and Australia (2-0, Group D) are topping their respective brackets. They are also assured of a spot in the quarters.