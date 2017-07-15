Gilas loses to Canada 3D Global

Gilas Pilipinas suffered a stinging 77-90 thrashing from Canada 3D Global Sports on Saturday in the opening day of the 39th William Jones Cup at the Taipei Peace International Basketball Hall in Taiwan.

Beaming with athleticism, the taller Canadian team easily erased a one-point deficit, 19-20, via a 25-14 assault in the second frame en route to a 44-34 lead at the halftime break.

Canada’s smothering defense forced Gilas, which is composed mainly of rookies from the Philippine Basketball Association and some amateur standouts, to commit 15 turnovers and register only 37 percent overall from the field by the second half.

With a deficit of 54-66 by the end of third period, Gilas Pilipinas narrowed the gap, 60-68, after Matthew Wright’s three-pointer with 8:50 left in the game.

But Canada retaliated with seven straight points on top of Michale Kyser’s alley-oop dunk that widened their lead, 75-60, with still 6:45 left in the game. Dwayne Smith’s layup gave Canada an 82-65 cushion with 3:44 remaining. The Canadian team was never threatened from that point onward.

Canada, Iraq and South Korea were the early winners in the tournament.

Kiefer Ravena and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the Philippines. Gilas will play against Taiwan Blue on Sunday at 7 p.m. for its second game.

Garret Williamson led Canada with 15 points, while Kyser, Diego Kapelan and Joey Haywood added 12 points each.

Canada faces Lithuania next also on Sunday at 3 p.m.