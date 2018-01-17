Gilas needs all-out support

Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Officer-in-charge (OIC) Willie Marcial said that what he wants to accomplish for his remaining days as caretaker of the league is to convince the board to lift the current rule of loaning just one cadet and one regular player to Gilas Pilipinas.

Marcial, whose OIC term will end on January 30, said he intends to bring his proposal to the upcoming board meeting on January 26. He is hoping that the board of governors, headed by Chairman Ricky Vargas, will consider his recommendation.

“I’m hoping in our upcoming board meeting the teams will allow more than two players to be loaned to Gilas Pilipinas,” Marcial told reporters in the resumption of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Wednesday at the Tapa King restaurant in Araneta, Cubao, Quezon City.

“Gilas should be allowed to borrow as many players as it deems necessary,” Marcial said in Filipino.

Team owner Dioceldo Sy of Blackwater told The Manila Times on Tuesday that the PBA should adjust the league’s schedule so as not to compromise the quality of performances of the loaned players and their respective teams.

Marcial said there’s no problem about Sy’s suggestion.

“If that would be the consensus of the board for the good of Gilas, then why not?,”said Marcial.

Marcial refused to comment when asked if he’s willing to accept the post of PBA commissioner.

JOSEF T. RAMOS