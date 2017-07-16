Gilas Pilipinas faces Taiwan B in 2017 William Jones Cup

Gilas Pilipinas battles Taiwan B on Monday in the 39th William Jones Cup men’s basketball championship at the Taipei Peace International Basketball Hall in Taiwan.

Game time is set at 3 p.m.

Atletas All-Star Lithuania and Japan open the third day hostilities at 11 a.m. to be followed by the 1 p.m. game between Iraq and Canada 3D Global Sports. Other scheduled matches are Iran against South Korea at 5 p.m. and Taiwan A versus India at 7 p.m.

The young squad of head coach Chot Reyes lost its opener against 3D Global Sports, 77-90, and faces the hosts’ second team to be bannered by national team members Yi-Jin Su, Kyle Barone and Shih-En Fan.

Gilas 5 was playing Taiwan A as of press time.

Former Ateneo de Manila University standout Kiefer Ravena, who was part of last year’s champion Mighty Sports, led the PH 5’s offense against the Canadian squad with 12 points and he’s expected to lead the team once again along with import Mike Myers, Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger and RR Pogoy.

The team will also bank on Filipino-Canadian Matthew Wright, Bobbt Ray Parks and Jio Jalalon in the contest.

Myers finished only with seven points and nine rebounds against Canada and Reyes needs the import to contribute more especially on the defensive end.

Parks had a decent Jones Cup debut with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with his five rebounds and three steals.

Taiwan B also lost its opening game to South Korea, 84-87.