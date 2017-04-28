Gilas Pilipinas rallies past Luzon All-Star

Gilas Pilipinas rallied past the Luzon All-Star PBA team, 122-111, on Friday in the second leg of Philippine Basketball Association 2017 All-Star Game at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena.

Jonathan Grey scored 19 points, while Chester Tolomia and Matthew Wright added 15 points each also for the national team.

scores:

Gilas Pilipinas 122 – Grey 19, Tolomia 15, Wright 15, Cruz 13, Rosario 12, Almazan 10, Revilla 9, Maliksi 9, Ferrer 8, Torres 8, Guinto 2, Vosotros 2, Gotladera 0, Daquioag 0.

Luzon All-Stars 111 – Aguilar 18, Abueva 16, Pringle 15, Cabagnot 12, Lassiter 12, Washington 9, De Ocampo 9, Santos 8, Lee 5, Tenorio 3, Caguioa 2, Castro 2.

Quarterscores: 30-34, 55-62, 85-94, 122-111. AFP

AFP/CC