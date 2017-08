Gilas Pilipinas crushed host Malaysia, 98-66, on Wednesday for its third straight win in the men’s basketball competition of the 29th Southeast Asian Games at the MABA stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger notched 18 points and 18 rebounds while Kobe Paras contributed 16 points in the Philippines’ sweep of the prelims in Group A. JOSEF T. RAMOS