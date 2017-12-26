Gilas to play vs Japan at the MOA

Gilas Pilipinas will play its second home game on February 25 next year at the Mall of Asia Arena against Japan after its game in Australia on February 22 at the start of the second window of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Qualifiers for the 2019 World Cup.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Sonny Barrios told The Manila Times on Tuesday that the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City will be official venue for the second match up against Japan, which the Filipinos beat, 77-71, in Tokyo last month.

“We are encouraging all basketball-loving Filipino fans to watch the game and cheer for the national team as they proudly play for flag and country,” Barrios said.

Gilas, behind the 20-point, seven rebounds and six assists output of Jayson Castro, defeated the Japanese on their own home turf last November 24.

The Filipinos followed that huge win with a 90-83 victory against Taiwan in their first home game at the Araneta Coliseum last November 27 for a 2-0 sweep of the first window.

SBP President Al Panlilio hopes more Filipino fans will troop the venue to support Gilas 5.

“I’m hoping the Filipino fans will support our team because they would be tired traveling from Australia by that time,” said Panlilio, referring to Gilas’ first game for the second window against Australia on February 22 at the Melbourne Margaret Arena in Melbourne, Victoria in Australia.

Just like the Filipinos, the Australians swept the first window by crushing Taiwan (104-66) and Japan (82-58) for a 2-0 start. Panlilio is expecting Gilas coach Chot Reyes to call for an early build up for the second window of the qualifiers.

Reyes is expected to tap players from the 23-man pool including naturalized player Andray Blanche against Australia and Japan.

The other players in the pool are Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Japeth Aguilar, Kevin Alas, Raymond Almazan, Baser Amer, Mac Belo, Carl Bryan Cruz, June Mar Fajardo, Russel Escoto, Kevin Ferrer, Jio Jalalon, Allein Maliksi, Gabe Norwood, Von Pessu­mal, Roger Pogoy, LA Revilla, Kiefer Ravena, Troy Rosario, Mike Tolomia, Jayson Castro and Matthew Wright.

JOSEF T. RAMOS