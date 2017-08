Gilas Pilipinas routed Myanmar, 129-34, for its second win in the 29th Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball competition at the MABA stadium in Kuala, Lumpur on Tuesday.

Reymar Jose scored 22 points, Kobe Paras had 20, and Troy Rosario.

Philippines held off Thailand 81-74 in last Sunday’s opener. JOSEF T. RAMOS