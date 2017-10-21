Gin Kings, Bolts collide in critical Game 5

Defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Meralco clash in a crucial Game 5 of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup today at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Advertisements

Game time is set 6:30 p.m.

After losing their first two games in the series—87-102 in Game 1 and 76-86 in Game 2, the Bolts came back strong behind Allen Durham and veteran Reynel Hugnatan to win Games 3 and 4, reducing the series to a best-of-three affair.

Durham, the reigning back-to-back Best Import, notched 23 of his 38 points in the second half in Meralco’s 94-81 win in Game 3. He repeated the same effort in Game 4, scattering 22 of his 28 points also in the last two quarters to lead the Bolts to a narrow 85-83.

Hugnatan, who was a non-factor in the first two games of the championship series, scored 22 points including seven triples in Game 3. Although his Game 4 performance was far from that, Hugnatan played an important role setting up Durham’s go-ahead basket in the dying seconds. He finished with 14 points including four triples.

Meralco notched the back-to-back wins without Ranidel De Ocampo. De Ocampo injured his left calf in Game 3 and has been declared out of the series.

For Meralco coach Norman Black, tying the series to 2-2 coming from a 0-2 deficit is a great morale-booster.

“We really just have to see what we can do to give our guys a little bit of rest and practice,” said Black, who also drew 18 points from Chris Newsome in Game 4.

“We make sure that we fix what we did wrong tonight (Friday) and hopefully execute better again in the next game. It’s important that we are coming fresh to the fifth game because, as you get down the road, obviously the players get tired because of the grind,” he added.

The Bolts hope to limit the production of Ginebra’s twin tower of Japeth Aguilar and Greg Slaughter, who only had seven and six points in Game 4, respectively. Coming into Game 3, Aguilar was averaging 15.5 points while Slaughter had an average of 8.5 points in the first two games of the series.

“Obviously, we didn’t neutralize Japeth and Greg. Coach Tim (Cone) will find a way to keep them going,” he added.

Barangay Ginebra, however, stays optimistic of its chances in Game 5 despite Meralco holding the momentum.

“We’re still very okay with 2-2 at this point. Obviously if you’re leading 2-0, the expectation goes up on you and your expecting more. We just came out short but they didn’t get the lead and I’m thankful to that. We are playing a tough team,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

“They were able to expose our weaknesses and we were not able to play on our strengths (in last game),” he added.

Cone added the Gin Kings are going to rely more on versatility and height in Game 5 where they will miss the services of Sol Mercado.

Mercado sprained his ankle after blocking Jared Dillinger’s lay-up in the dying seconds of Game 4.

Another missing link in Game 4 was LA Tenorio, who was scoreless on 0-of-7 attempts from the field and suffered three turnovers in 31 minutes. Tenorio was the Game 2 hero, hitting 10 of his 14 points in crunch time.

Import Justin Brownlee led Ginebra with 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in Game 4.

Meanwhile, Black said he already accepted Cone’s apology for refusing to shake his hand in Game 3 after Meralco called a timeout in the last 38 seconds although they were ahead by a big margin.

“He already talked to me personally and apologized. I think it is more than enough. We’ve been friendly rivals throughout the years. Let’s move on,” he said.