Gin Kings, Elite tap new imports

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel decided to send home Chuck Garcia and tap the services of Justin Brownlee on Monday for the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup.

Brownlee, who guided Ginebra to back-to-back Governors Cup titles last year, will suit up for the Gin Kings on June 1 against Meralco.

He and San Miguel Beer’s import Renaldo Balkman led ALAB Pilipinas to the ASEAN Basketball League championship recently.

“We have decided to replace Chuck Garcia with Justin Brownlee,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone through a text message. “He will join us in practice immediately and suit up for our June 1game against Meralco. I’m sorry to see Chuck Garcia go, however.”

The Gin Kings are at the cellar with 1-3.

On the other hand, Elite team owner Dioceldo Sy informed The Manila Times that they will send Jarrid Famous home. Third conference import Henry Bill Walker will arrive on Tuesday morning to replace Famous.

With only five games remaining in the elimination, the Elite’s chances to get into the playoff round are getting dim since they already lost their first six games.

“We’re looking forward at the next conference that’s why we are going to bring in Henry Walker. We will still try our best this conference but I’m managing the expectations,” Sy said.