Gin Kings eye 2-0 lead vs TNT KaTropa tonight

Defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel shoots for a commanding 2-0 lead over TNT KaTropa in Game 2 of their best-of-five semifinals series in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Governors’ Cup today at the Batangas City Coliseum in Batangas.

The Gin Kings blasted KaTropa in Game 1, 121-94, behind their balanced scoring but multi-titled coach Tim Cone expects a different TNT team to appear in their 7 p.m. encounter tonight.

“I think Batangas is going to have a big treat of the game on Wednesday because I know TNT will be back real strong. They will have an extra edge and focus coming into the game. So, I think it is going to be an awesome game on Wednesday,” said Cone.

“It’s going to be a big Batangas bout Wednesday night,” he added.

Import Justine Brownlee, Joe Devance and seven-foot center Greg Slaughter took turns in manhandling the Katropa in their series opener.

Brownlee, who is averaging 23.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, had 21 points, Devance added 19 while Slaughter had 16 points, seven rounds, five assists and four blocks in their Game 1 win.

Slaughter warns his teammates for a strong fightback from KaTropa.

“We are just going to take one game at a time because I know TNT is a very dangerous team,” said the Ginebra slotman, who is one of the candidates for the Best Player of the Conference.

TNT coach Nash Racela admitted that they were outplayed, outcoached and outhustled in Game 1 by the Gin Kings and hopes his team has already moved on from that ugly loss.

“If we’re not better on Wednesday, then we lose two straight. We have to correct a lot of things prior to Game 2,” said Racela, referring to his team’s 22 turnovers that Ginebra translated to 23 points.

Glen Rice, Jr. had a decent Game 1 with 26 points and 10 rebounds but had seven of the team’s total errors. Jayson Castro added 16 markers and seven assists but committed six turnovers.