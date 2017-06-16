Gin Kings eye to tie series with Game 4 win

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel will try to tie the se- ries at 2-2 tonight with a win against TNT KaTropa in Game 4 of their best-of-five semifinals series in the Philippines Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The Gin Kings took advantage of the absence of TNT import Josh Smith in the entire second half of Game 3 to post a resounding 125-101 win – for 1-2.

Justin Brownlee is determined to lead Barangay Ginebra San Miguel again in the 5 p.m. tip-off of Game 4.

The 6’5 import finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds in Game 3, halting TNT’s winning run.

“We’re still down by one game and we can’t look beyond Game 5. We have to take one game at a time,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

“We played better last time (Game 3) and we’re hoping to carry over the momentum in Game 4 to force a Game 5,” added Cone, who is to count anew on LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar and Joe Devance.

Cone added that they are relying on Ginebra fans to energize their game, “It is going to be in Cuneta Astrodome and I hope more fans will come there,” he said.

Meanwhile, TNT, assistant coach Bong Ravena said that import Josh Smith would be seeing action in Game 4 after missing the entire second half of Game 3 because of a troublesome right foot.

“He (Smith) is going to play tomorrow (Saturday) and we’re all ready,” said Ravena. “Josh has no foot injury after the check up. For some reasons, he didn’t force himself to play in the second half of last game since Ginebra was leading by a comfortable margin.”

“We are optimistic of winning Game 4,” added Ravena.

There were reports that Smith, a 300-pounder, broke his shoes during the game although coach Nash Racela belied the story.

A win by TNT in Game 4 will send them to their 17th overall finals appearance.