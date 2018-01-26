Gin Kings, Fuel Masters out to snap skids

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel tries to avoid a three-game slide as it battles Phoenix in the main game of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup today at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings, after a 2-0 start, fumbled in their last two assignments and head coach Tim Cone hopes his wards can end the slump in their 7 p.m. face off with the Fuel Masters.

In the opener, Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) also seeks a victory and return to its winning ways as it battles the unpredictable Rain or Shine at 4:30 p.m.

Like Ginebra, the Road Warriors of head coach Yeng Guiao started with a 2-0 mark but lost their last three matches.

The Gin Kings will be undermanned again as seven-foot center Greg Slaughter’s playing ability is questionable anew due to a pulled hamstring.

Slaughter, who posted a previous average of 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks, sat out in Ginebra’s 83-97 loss to Alaska.

With Slaughter uncertain to play, the Gin Kings have to rely on Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio to end the slide as Phoenix is also gunning for a much-needed win to stay in playoff contention

“We didn’t handle Alaska’s pressure well, so obviously we’ll have to do a much better job against the same kind of pressure that coach Louie (Alas) applies. We’re hoping we can learn from our mistakes and put a better game together,” said Cone.

Slaughter has been added to the growing list of injured Gin Kings. Joe Devance and Art dela Cruz have yet to play this season also because of injuries.

“We’ve been hit hard by the injury bug so far this conference, but the other teams are not going to give us a break because of that, of course. We just have to keep fighting through it and keep looking for that next man up,” added Cone, whose team is holding a 2-2 win-loss record.

Tenorio had a rough shooting night against the Aces, hitting just 1-of-13 from the field to finish with five points while Aguilar also struggled with his shots, making four of his 12 attempts to end up with 12 markers.

Alas’s Fuel Masters are also avoiding a three-game losing streak.

“After our back-to-back losses, we are still positive (of our chances). But against Ginebra, we have to find ways to execute (our offense) and we need to improve our team defense,” said Alas, who is going to rely on Matthew Wright, Jason Perkins and Jeff Chan.

They are coming from a 91-97 loss to Magnolia last Saturday.

Meanwhile, NLEX tries to regain its winning ways with a victory over Rain or Shine.

The Road Warriors started 2-0 but yielded three straight games, the last one a 98-109 loss to defending champion San Miguel Beer in a tension-filled match.

The Elasto Painters won’t have center Raymond Alma­zan, who will be serving a one-game suspension for his involvement in a fight with Eric Camson of Kia in their 94-98 loss last Saturday.

NLEX is down with one player as big man Michael Miranda was also suspended one game for kicking Beermen’s Chris Ross in the groin.

