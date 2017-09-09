Gin Kings to solidify hold of top spot

After securing a top four spot, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel aims to continue extend its winning streak to eight games as it squares off with San Miguel Beer in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Governors’ Cup today at the Araneta Coliseum.

The streaking Gin Kings meet the Beermen in the main game at 6:45 p.m. with the latter parading a new import in Terrence Watson.

In the 4:30 p.m. opener, Alaska guns for its third straight win against the eliminated Kia.

Ginebra is coming off a 98-81 win over Blackwater last Friday to clinch the twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals stage.

But the Gin Kings face a different San Miguel squad, which made another import change as Terik Bridgeman failed to impress the coaching staff.

“It’s not about the import, but San Miguel Beer’s local players. Remember they are the All-Filipino champions in a long way,” said Ginebra mentor Tim Cone.

“Their (San Miguel Beer) starting five is on a different level. They have a deeper line up in the addition of their new import now. I’m not concerned about Watson. I haven’t seen him play. But as what I’ve said, my concern is on the local crew,” he added.

Center Greg Slaughter, who is averaging 15.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and two blocks in eight outings, posted 22 points against the Elite to give the Gin Kings a league-leading 7-1 win-loss record.

Despite Bridgeman’s sub-par performance, the Beermen managed to slip past Rain or Shine, 103-96, to get back on the chase for a slot in the top four with a 4-3 slate.

Bridgeman averaged just three points in two games with San Miguel.

The Aces try to keep their quarterfinals hopes alive with another win against the Picanto, the remaining winless team in the tournament with a 0-8 mark.

After a 0-6 start, Alaska has won its last two games including a 101-88 victory over GlobalPort to improve its record to 2-6.