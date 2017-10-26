Gina Lopez hits lifting of open-pit mining ban

FORMER Environment secretary Gina Lopez on Wednesday slammed the interagency Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) for “favoring business interests” by lifting the ban on open-pit mining.

Advertisements

The MICC, headed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, on Tuesday recommended the lifting of the ban on destructive open-pit mining ordered by Lopez in April before leaving the Duterte Cabinet.

“That’s disgusting. They have sold themselves to the devil. That’s what I feel. Instead of making a stand for our people, they have catered to business interests,” Lopez said.

Open-pit mines near rivers and streams will put people’s lives at risk, she warned.

“There is no proof that open-pit mining is for the common good. Rather we have reality upon reality where it has caused big-time suffering – and for life. To even allow the possibility of more suffering just so that already very rich people can make more money is disgusting,” Lopez said.

“The history of mining in this country is of suffering. While a few earn jobs, it’s at the expense of thousand others,” she added.

“One-third of the Filipinos suffer when our resources are destroyed,” she said.

Marinduque, Palawan

Lopez said the Marcopper Mining copper open pit in Marinduque continued to pollute the island’s environment 25 years after a mining disaster.

“Two rivers are dead in Puerto Princesa…70 percent of the population has mercury poisoning according to the Department of Health,” the former environment chief added.

Lopez, an environmental activist, was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources last year but was rejected by the powerful Commission on Appointments in May after massive lobbying by miners.

Lopez had questioned the authority of the MICC, which was formed under Executive Order No. 79 signed by President Benigno Aquino 3rd in 2012.

In April, Lopez ordered the ban on open-pit mining through Department Administrative Order 2017-10.

The former Environment chief also ordered the cancellation of mining contracts in watershed areas.

A total of 26 mining agreements ordered reviewed by Lopez were sent by the MICC to the Development Academy of the Philippines for evaluation.

The MICC said the review of the first batch of contracts would be out in January, and the final report would be out in March. Reviews will be conducted every two years.