Ginebra beats Meralco in Game 5, takes 3-2 series lead

Barangay Ginebra leaned on Greg Slaughter in crunch time to post an 85-74 win over Meralco in Game 5 and move a win away of retaining its title in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup on Sunday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

From a slim 74-70 cushion in the middle of the last period, the Gin Kings unleashed a strong 11-4 finishing kick in the finale highlighted by Slaughter’s basket and split free throws to seal the final count and provide them a 3-2 lead in the series.

“I give the credit to my teammates tonight. It’s a total team effort and we stepped up to the challenge tonight,” said Slaughter, who finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks after a disappointing six points performance in Game 5. “We are hoping to close out this series on Wednesday.

Import Justin Brownlee piled up 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Gin Kings, while LA Tenorio produced nine of his 17 points in the first half, and Joe Devance contributed 12 points also for Ginebra.

Behind Joe Devance’s five straight points, the Gin Kings unloaded a blazing 21-2 run bridging the late first quarter and early part of the second quarter that established their biggest advantage, 33-15, with still nine minutes left before the halftime break.

Back-to-back Best Import winner Allen Durham, who had 27 points and 18 rebounds, scored 11 points in the third period and gave the Bolts a 60-58 lead with still 3:02 left. But Brownlee and Slaughter came up big in the fourth period to stop the Bolts and regain the lead, 72-64, with still eight minutes left in the game.

The Gin Kings controlled the game since then and were never threatened for the delight of the 34, 445 crowd.

Game 6 will be held on Wednesday also at the same venue. And a victory by the Gin Kings will give them their 10th overall title and back-to-back Governors Cup crowns.

Scores:

Ginebra 85 – Brownlee 20, Slaughter 17, Tenorio 17, Devance 12, Aguilar 8, Thompson 5, Caguioa 4, Ferrer 2.

Meralco 74 – Durham 27, Lanete 11, Hugnatan 8, Caram 7, Hodge 6, Dillinger 6, Newsome 5, Amer 4, Tolomia 0, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 21-15, 42-35, 66-62, 85-74.