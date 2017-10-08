Ginebra beats TNT in Game 4, enters finals

Justin Brownlee scored a new career-high 46 as Barangay Ginebra San Miguel scored a 115-105 come-from-behind win over TNT KaTropa in Game 4 to enter finals in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The defending champion unloaded a crippling 14-2 run in the last canto highlighted by the baskets of Greg Slaughter that established a 108-96 lead with only three minutes left in the game and was never threatened since then to arrange a best-of-seven finals rematch with Meralco starting October 13 in Game 1 in Lucena City.

LA Tenorio scattered 25 points and dished out seven assists, while Slaughter finished with 21 points and nine rebounds and Solomon Mercado had 11 points also for the Gin Kings.

TNT import Glen Rice Jr., who only scored two points in just 10 minutes, was ejected in the game with 1:41 left in the opening quarter for committing a flagrant foul penalty one and a technical foul after pushing Ginebra rookie Kevin Ferrer on the floor before throwing the ball at his face although it didn’t hit him directly.

Despite playing without an import, the KaTropa kept their lead until the early part of the last quarter and even extended that advantage to 72-54 in the third period behind Jayson Castro’s two free throws with still 9:24 remaining in the third period.

But the Gin Kings tied the count to 94-all in the final canto after Slaughter’s two charities with less than eight minutes left before their impressive rally. Troy Rosario posted 28 points and 10 rebounds while Jayson Castro had 26 points and nine assists to lead TNT

Scores:

GINEBRA 115 – Brownlee 46, Tenorio 25, Slaughter 21, Mercado 11, Aguilar 6, Ferrer 4, Caguioa 2, Thompson 0, Devance 0.

TNT 105 – Rosario 28, Castro 26, Pogoy 14, Semerad 12, Williams 10, Tautuaa 9, Reyes 4, Rice Jr. 2, Golla 0, Carey 0, Nuyles 0, Hernandez 0, Seigle 0.

Quarters: 32-41, 52-66, 80-86, 115-105.