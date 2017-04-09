Ginebra deals Star’s first loss

Barangay Ginebra banked on a strong second half surge to post a 113-98 win over the Star Hotshots on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Import Justin Brownlee scored 30 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, while playmaker LA Tenorio added 21 points and Solomon Mercado had 15 points and seven assists to give the Gin Kings a 2-1 win-loss record.

Forward Japeth Aguilar had 12 points also for the Gin Kings, who outscored the Hotshots in the third (31-22) quarter and fourth (31-23) quarter.

Import Tony Mitchell led the Star with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Allein Maliksi had 17 points but couldn’t avoid the loss. It was the Hotshots’ first loss in five games. JOSEF T. RAMOS