Ginebra goes for clincher in Game 6 vs Meralco

Defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel goes for the crown against Meralco in Game 6 of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan today.

After losing back-to-back games in the series, the Gin Kings came back stronger in Game 5 with an 85-74 win last Sunday reclaiming the series lead at 3-2. Ginebra is gunning for back-to-back Governors’ Cup crowns.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone hopes to finish off the Bolts in their 7 p.m. encounter.

“We haven’t won anything. Prior to this game, it is a best of three. And what’s the important thing in a best-of-three is winning Game 1 so you can dictate the rest of those two games. Our mentality now is to come out (strong) and play one more game,” said Cone, who is aiming for his 20th PBA title.

The multi-awarded Cone expects Meralco to bring its best game considering the Bolts are fighting for survival.

“Meralco has shown its ability to bounce back earlier in the series and we expect to see that in Game 6,” he added, referring to Meralco’s win in Game 3 (94-81) and Game 4 (85-83) that knotted the series to two-all.

“We know we’ll have to scratch and claw to close this in Game 6. I believe we’re up to the challenge.”

Best Player of the Conference winner Greg Slaughter, after posting only six points in Game 4, delivered huge in Game 5 with 17 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.

Import Justin Brownlee added 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Gin Kings, while LA Tenorio also bounced back from a disappointing 0-of-7 shooting performance in Game 4 by finishing with 17 points in Game 5.

Ginebra is eyeing its 10th crown in the league.

Meanwhile, Bolts head coach Norman Black remains confident that they can tie the series anew and force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Friday at the same venue.

“It is do-or-die for us so we have to just play our best game this conference to stay alive in the series,” said Black. “We have to be aggressive in the game.”

Reigning back-to-back Best Import Allen Durham had 27 points and 18 rebounds in Game 5. He is expected to carry the scoring load for the Bolts along with Baser Amer, Reynel Hugnatan, Chris Newsome and Jared Dillinger.

JOSEF T. RAMOS