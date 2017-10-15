Ginebra grabs commanding 2-0 lead

LA Tenorio made crucial plays down the stretch to lead Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Beer to a come-from-behind 86-76 win over Meralco in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven championship series of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup on Sunday at the jampacked Araneta Coliseum.

Advertisements

Tenorio sank two crucial free throws, had a crucial steal on Baser Amer and hit a dagger trey as the Gin Kings closed the game with a scintillating 17-1 run to make it two in a row in the finals series.

Justin Brownlee led Ginebra with 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while Tenorio added 14, 10 came in the pivotal fourth period where the Gin Kings outscored the Bolts, 29-14.

The win spoiled the 20-20 game of Allen Durham. The back-to-back Best Import winners had 25 points and 22 rebounds in the game but was a non factor when Ginebra made the furious run late in the game.

The scores:

GINEBRA 86 – Brownlee 19, Aguilar 16, Tenorio 14, Devance 10, Thompson 9, Mercado 6, Caguioa 6, Ferrer 3, Slaughter 3.

MERALCO 76 – Durham 25, Amer 10, De Ocampo 10, Hodge 9, Newsome 8, Lanete 6, Dillinger 5, Tolomia 3, Caram 0, Hugnatan 0.

Quarters: 18-24, 40-37, 57-62, 86-76.