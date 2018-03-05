Ginebra outlasts Rain or Shine

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel bested Rain or Shine for the second straight game, 88-80, moving a game away of securing a spot in the best-of-seven semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

LA Tenorio and Joe Devance led the Gin Kings with 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Earl Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar finished with 14 points each and Sol Mercado contributed 13 points to provide the Gin Kings a 1-0 edge heading to Game of the best-of-three quarterfinals.

Beau Belga and Ed Daquioag made 17 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Elasto Painters.

Scores:

BARANGAY GINEBRA 88 – Tenorio 16, Devance 15, Thompson 14, J. Aguilar 14, Mercado 13, Ferrer 5, Cruz 4, Mariano 4, Caguioa 2, R. Aguilar 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 80 – Belga 17, Daquioag 15, Ahanmisi 10, Ponferada 9, Nambatac 8, Trollano 6, Washington 5, Norwood 4, Tiu 3, Maiquez 2, Borboran 0, Almazan 0.

Quarterscores: 21-23, 44-43, 68-64, 88-80.