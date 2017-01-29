Ginebra outplays NLEX, gains QF slot

Barangay Ginebra overcame a 17-point deficit in the first half to beat Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), 90-80, and grab a slot in the quarterfinal round on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Playmaker LA Tenorio finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Joe Devance added 19 points, Solomon Mercado had 13 points and Earl Scottie Thompson contributed 11 points to give the Gin Kings a 6-5 win-loss record.

“In a while, we looked like we forgot playing basketball. We looked like high school kids playing against adults. I told the guys, we got to remember we know how to play. We’re still standing and we still have a chance. Road is still very tough for us.”

NLEX dropped to 2-9 win-loss record and considered out in the quarterfinal round.

Kevin Alas and veteran Enrico Villanueva finished with 14 points each for the Road Warriors.